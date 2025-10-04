🆕 New Stuff



• Happy Meal (T3) – Companion can now pick up lunchboxes for you

• Butter Helmet (T1) – +6 Armor

• Butter Chestplate (T2) – +12 Armor, -4 Move Speed



• New Duo

• Wretch & Greedy – a brand-new pairing enters the fight



⚖️ Changes & Balancing



• Added Bleed Resistance

• Pumpkin now takes 10× less bleed damage than other enemies



• Toast Shield Upgrade

• Changed from +3 Armor ➜ -2 Armor

• Changed from -3 Max HP ➜ -2 Max HP



• The Wall (T3)

• Armor +5 ➜ +4

• Move Speed -10 ➜ -8



🔧 Micro Changes



• Swapped Max HP icon to the new version

• Removed unused Bleed Damage stat from the stats display

• Adjusted Cancel option on the “Return to Main Menu” button in the shop

• Changed Speed Up button text to auto-size correctly



🥕🩸 Happy killing vegetables!