4 October 2025 Build 20250456 Edited 4 October 2025 – 08:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🆕 New Stuff

• New Items
• Happy Meal (T3) – Companion can now pick up lunchboxes for you
• Butter Helmet (T1) – +6 Armor
• Butter Chestplate (T2) – +12 Armor, -4 Move Speed

• New Duo
• Wretch & Greedy – a brand-new pairing enters the fight

⚖️ Changes & Balancing

• Added Bleed Resistance
• Pumpkin now takes 10× less bleed damage than other enemies

• Toast Shield Upgrade
• Changed from +3 Armor ➜ -2 Armor
• Changed from -3 Max HP ➜ -2 Max HP

• The Wall (T3)
• Armor +5 ➜ +4
• Move Speed -10 ➜ -8

🔧 Micro Changes

• Swapped Max HP icon to the new version
• Removed unused Bleed Damage stat from the stats display
• Adjusted Cancel option on the “Return to Main Menu” button in the shop
• Changed Speed Up button text to auto-size correctly

🥕🩸 Happy killing vegetables!

