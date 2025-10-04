🆕 New Stuff
• New Items
• Happy Meal (T3) – Companion can now pick up lunchboxes for you
• Butter Helmet (T1) – +6 Armor
• Butter Chestplate (T2) – +12 Armor, -4 Move Speed
• New Duo
• Wretch & Greedy – a brand-new pairing enters the fight
⚖️ Changes & Balancing
• Added Bleed Resistance
• Pumpkin now takes 10× less bleed damage than other enemies
• Toast Shield Upgrade
• Changed from +3 Armor ➜ -2 Armor
• Changed from -3 Max HP ➜ -2 Max HP
• The Wall (T3)
• Armor +5 ➜ +4
• Move Speed -10 ➜ -8
🔧 Micro Changes
• Swapped Max HP icon to the new version
• Removed unused Bleed Damage stat from the stats display
• Adjusted Cancel option on the “Return to Main Menu” button in the shop
• Changed Speed Up button text to auto-size correctly
🥕🩸 Happy killing vegetables!
🧈 Patch v0.1.5
