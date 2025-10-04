 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20250448
Update notes via Steam Community

🧙‍♀️ Welcome back, Witches!


Unity Engine Upgraded! - We’ve been made aware of a potential security issue affecting Unity. Although there’s currently no indication that players or data have been compromised, we’re taking action to ensure your continued safety. A new update is now available that fixes the issue. Please update to the latest version of the game to remain secure and enjoy uninterrupted play.

If you have any recommendations or are experiencing issues, please reach out using the Steam Community or Discord. Thank you so much!


Patch notes:

  • Upgraded Unity Engine.

  • Updated Game version.

This update does not require manual action; restart Steam to get the latest update automatically. As always, thanks for playing and supporting us! Feel free to share your experience in the community or join our 🎙️ Official Discord Server.


Developer of Burger Witch
Cyber752 Games

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3552051
Linux Depot 3552052
