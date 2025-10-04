 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20250447
Update notes via Steam Community

Update 0.3.1

We have released an update focused on improving stability.

■ Bug Fixes

Orb Scale

  • Fixed a bug where allied Spirits would become uncontrollable upon an enemy Spirit's death.

  • Added "Gains a Spirit with every Accel Draw" to the ability description text.

  • Fixed a bug where Accel Draw would cause an excessive number of Spirits to be summoned.

Instant Grid

  • Fixed a bug where furniture commands and Wait Accel displays would disappear.

Growth Ritual

  • Fixed a bug where Hounimal Seeds were incorrectly consumed for free items.

Tutorial

  • Fixed a progression bug.

Some Calamity Foes

  • Fixed a display issue.

■ Adjustments

Winds of Release

  • Removed the "1st CHAIN" condition for the added effect to activate.

Debuff "Pressure"

  • Changed to vanish upon command activation, and fixed the description text.

Stages "Fierce" and "Tense-Tingle"

  • Slightly increased the Nails gained upon clearing.

Stages "Nerve-Racking" and "Heart-Pounding"

  • Increased the Nails gained upon clearing.

Growth Ritual

  • Increased the Seed cost for the Instant & Anti-Degrade Grid from 2 to 3.

Adventure Continue

  • Changed to start from the Housing screen.

Enemy Debuff "Defenseless" and Enemy Buff "Rage"

  • Fixed the description text.

VFX for some buffs and debuffs

  • Adjusted the visual effects.

