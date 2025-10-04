Update 0.3.1
We have released an update focused on improving stability.
■ Bug Fixes
Orb Scale
Fixed a bug where allied Spirits would become uncontrollable upon an enemy Spirit's death.
Added "Gains a Spirit with every Accel Draw" to the ability description text.
Fixed a bug where Accel Draw would cause an excessive number of Spirits to be summoned.
Instant Grid
Fixed a bug where furniture commands and Wait Accel displays would disappear.
Growth Ritual
Fixed a bug where Hounimal Seeds were incorrectly consumed for free items.
Tutorial
Fixed a progression bug.
Some Calamity Foes
Fixed a display issue.
■ Adjustments
Winds of Release
Removed the "1st CHAIN" condition for the added effect to activate.
Debuff "Pressure"
Changed to vanish upon command activation, and fixed the description text.
Stages "Fierce" and "Tense-Tingle"
Slightly increased the Nails gained upon clearing.
Stages "Nerve-Racking" and "Heart-Pounding"
Increased the Nails gained upon clearing.
Growth Ritual
Increased the Seed cost for the Instant & Anti-Degrade Grid from 2 to 3.
Adventure Continue
Changed to start from the Housing screen.
Enemy Debuff "Defenseless" and Enemy Buff "Rage"
Fixed the description text.
VFX for some buffs and debuffs
Adjusted the visual effects.
