4 October 2025 Build 20250324 Edited 4 October 2025 – 08:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi all, Unity identified an apparent security risk with old versions of the engine so I've done a new build with the patch in place. Please reach out if there are any errors and I'll get on it.

4th October Changes

-Unity Security Patch Implemented
-Reduced Overall Install Size

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3633631
