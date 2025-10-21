Hey settlers!
Pizza Vampires have been released in the experimental branch! It will be released in the main branch later this week around Thursday.
This was a whacky idea suggested by JackyDOS.
It was pretty silly, and I thought it would be great for the Halloween Update!
New food: Pizza! 🍕
You will be able to cook a new type of food: Pizza!
...and Pizza Vampires? 🧛
But there is just something a little suspicious about these pizza... they seem to transform your settlers in a way normal food does not.
Pizza Necklace?
In future, a new equipment, the Pizza Necklace, will also be able to be forged. It unsurprisingly gives you a high amount of cooking stat. This equipment requires an ingredient from Wizard Island so it will be released with it.
I have also fixed a bug reported regarding to a leaked questline related to Wizard island being made prematurely visible. Sorry about that!
Here's the full changelog for v1.3.0 experimental.
Changelog:
Add new food: Pizza
Settlers who consume Pizza temporarily turn into Vampires and Ghouls, gaining a temporary Trait
Slime pudding slime bubble required: 10 -> 2
Fix wizard island questline activating in builds with no wizard island
- YYZ
