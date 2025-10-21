This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey settlers!

Pizza Vampires have been released in the experimental branch! It will be released in the main branch later this week around Thursday.

This was a whacky idea suggested by JackyDOS.

It was pretty silly, and I thought it would be great for the Halloween Update!

New food: Pizza! 🍕

You will be able to cook a new type of food: Pizza!

...and Pizza Vampires? 🧛

But there is just something a little suspicious about these pizza... they seem to transform your settlers in a way normal food does not.

Pizza Necklace?

In future, a new equipment, the Pizza Necklace, will also be able to be forged. It unsurprisingly gives you a high amount of cooking stat. This equipment requires an ingredient from Wizard Island so it will be released with it.

I have also fixed a bug reported regarding to a leaked questline related to Wizard island being made prematurely visible. Sorry about that!

Here's the full changelog for v1.3.0 experimental.

Changelog:

Add new food: Pizza

Settlers who consume Pizza temporarily turn into Vampires and Ghouls, gaining a temporary Trait

Slime pudding slime bubble required: 10 -> 2

Fix wizard island questline activating in builds with no wizard island

- YYZ

