21 October 2025 Build 20250313 Edited 21 October 2025 – 09:46:10 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey settlers!

Pizza Vampires have been released in the experimental branch! It will be released in the main branch later this week around Thursday.

This was a whacky idea suggested by JackyDOS.

It was pretty silly, and I thought it would be great for the Halloween Update!

New food: Pizza! 🍕

You will be able to cook a new type of food: Pizza!

...and Pizza Vampires? 🧛

But there is just something a little suspicious about these pizza... they seem to transform your settlers in a way normal food does not.

Pizza Necklace?

In future, a new equipment, the Pizza Necklace, will also be able to be forged. It unsurprisingly gives you a high amount of cooking stat. This equipment requires an ingredient from Wizard Island so it will be released with it.

I have also fixed a bug reported regarding to a leaked questline related to Wizard island being made prematurely visible. Sorry about that!

Here's the full changelog for v1.3.0 experimental.

Changelog:

  • Add new food: Pizza

  • Settlers who consume Pizza temporarily turn into Vampires and Ghouls, gaining a temporary Trait

  • Slime pudding slime bubble required: 10 -> 2

  • Fix wizard island questline activating in builds with no wizard island

- YYZ

