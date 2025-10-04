Fixed a few more bugs, including a major one that crashed the game when you bombed puddles of petrol. Also added info for save and story files in the main menu and the ESC menu, including the date saved, etc. (see screenies below).

Complete list of changes:

-Effect objects (fire, etc.) no longer affect objects that are phased out.

-Fixed MAJOR bug where bombing a petrol puddle would crash game (script now phases out puddle first).

-Fixed bug where you could ask Andresi Mesali for money prematurely in Ch.2.

-Fixed bug where killing Crimson in Ch.1 set the flag for killing Murag.

-Fixed bug where examining the iron gear in Ch.1 would crash the game.

-Added more detailed descriptions of Party AI settings in game.

-Added TXT files to accompany WAR save files for descriptions.

-Main and ESC menus now both display save/story descriptions.