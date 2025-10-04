This update adds the alchemist class:

The alchemist has a number of reagent batches per day. These can be used at morning preparations in advanced alchemy to create a large number of varied alchemical items (there are 50+ such items in Dawnsbury Days base game):

Or, the alchemist can also create any alchemical item on-the-fly in the middle of battle. This costs extra reagents (and of course, an ːoneactionː action), but gives you more flexibility and allows you to create bombs with additives which have extra power:

The alchemist is the 17th class to be added to the Dawnsbury Days base game, and, if we include mods, Dawnsbury Days is now class-complete 💛.

Full patch notes follow:

Character content:

New class: Alchemist. A complex versatile character who throws bombs and crafts items both in advance and on-the-fly. Research fields: Bomber, chirurgeon, Mutagenist, Toxicologist. Feats: Far Lobber, Quick Bomber, Smoke Bomb, Poison Resistance, Calculated Splash, Enduring Alchemy, Chemical Purification, Combine Elixirs, Debilitating Bomb, Sticky Bomb, Unquenchable Alchemist's Fire.

New archetype: Alchemist (Basic Concoction, Quick Alchemy, Advanced Concoction, Expert Alchemy)

New items: Elixirs: mistform elixir (lesser, moderate), numbing tonic (minor, lesser, moderate), elixir of life (lesser, moderate) Bombs: mud bomb, bottled lightning, thunderstone, frost vial, necrotic bomb, acid flask (all bombs lesser, moderate, and improved) Added improved versions of alchemist's fire, ghost charge, dread ampoule Mutagens: drakeheart mutagen, quicksilver mutagen, juggernaut mutagen, energy mutagen (fire, cold, electricity, acid) (all mutagens lesser and moderate) Poisons: giant centipede venom, black smear poison, black adder venom, spear frog poison, cytillesh oil, graveroot, leadenleg, hunting spider venom, giant scorpion venom, giant wasp venom, wyvern poison



Rules update:

Classes (Strategist): Group of Interest now causes creatures entering the battlefield after you declare a person of interest to also become persons of interest as they enter the battlefield.

Balancing:

Spells (bless, bane): The spells now have a maximum radius of 50 feet.

Spells (positive luminance): The spell now has a maximum radius of 100 feet and a maximum value equal to the spell level times 10.

Tactics (Clockwork Soldier): The clockwork soldiers in S8E3 will no longer dumbly waste moves trying to shield their distant allies.

Rules fidelity:

Encounters (S9E3): Lord Sinnthrix counts as wrathful for litany against wrath .

Encounters (S9E5): Grandmother Demay counts as wrathful for litany against wrath .

Items: Elixir of life now also grants a bonus to saves against poison and disease.

Monsters (erinys): The fury devil erinys counts as wrathful for litany against wrath.

User interface:

User interface: You can now press Esc to cancel a combobox dialog such as for Flash Forge or Wish.

User interface: Combo box dialogs such as for Flash Forge and Wish now display traits and you can fulltext search traits as well.

Balancing (DLC2):

Encounters (S9E1): Hard: Zetogeki: 3x -> 2x. Insane: Zetogeki: 5x -> 3x.

Encounters (S9E1): Hard: Specter: 3x -> 2x.

Encounters (S9E1): Medium: Specter, Zetogeki, Specter Wizard: Normal -> Weak.

Encounters (S9E1): Medium and Hard: Specter: Added Sunlight Powerlessness 1.

Encounters (S9E1): Easy: Specter: Added Sunlight Powerlessness 2.

Encounters (S9E1): Medium: Specter Wizard: Removed level 4 fireballs (kept level 4 lightning bolts).

Encounters (S9E2): Medium: Talia: Normal -> Weak.

Encounters (S9E2): Medium: Animated Spellbook: Normal -> Weak.

Encounters (S9E2): Hard: Animated Fireplace: Elite -> Normal.

Encounters (S9E3): Erinys: Medium: Normal -> Inferior. Hard: Normal -> Weak.

Encounters (S9E3): Uniila: Hard: Normal -> Weak. Medium: Weak -> Inferior.

Encounters (S9E5): Possessed Child: Harming Hand damage or heal: Medium: 3d8 -> 2d6. Hard: 3d8 -> 3d6.

Encounters (S9E5): Grandmother Demay: Unknowable Display damage: Medium: 13d6 -> 10d6. Hard: 13d6 -> 12d6.

Encounters (S9E5): Grandmother Demay: Unknowable Display DC: 28 -> 27.

Encounters (S9E5): Grandmother Demay: Unknowable Display: Removed confusion on failure. Instead, inflicts stunned 2 on failure, or stunned 5 on a critical failure.

Encounters (S9E5): Grandmother Demay: Now native to Our Point of Light and no longer a legal target for banishment.

Audio:

Audio: Added all voice acting. From now, please report any missing or incorrect voice lines.

Audio: Replaced Good Little Children campaign background music with the same music as in the Profane Barrier.

Audio: Fixed that bombs, fire rays and other ranged elemental attacks played inappropriate sounds on hit and miss.

Modding:

Modding: Added Fighter.ShieldBlockYouAreDealtDamage

Modding: Fixed that AddFeatForPurposesOfPrerequisitesOnly still applied OnCreature effects.

Modding: Fixed that YouDealDamageEvent caused the rules engine to crash if the effect added a QEffect to its owner.

System: Fixed that a faulty mod could in some cases delete the character library. Now, a faulty mod would usually cause only the characters affected by that mod to break. I'm noting here that all character content mods are code mods and have full privileges to do anything, so a mod might still corrupt a library, but it's less likely now.

Bugfixes: