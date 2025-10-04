Bug Fixes
[Who’s With You~?] Fixed a bug where the game would not end properly if a player who had left the match belonged to the winning faction. (Fixed an issue where the game wouldn’t end even when only one player remained.)
Players who leave the game before it ends will no longer be included in the leaderboard rankings.
Fixed an issue where the “Create Room” UI could not be opened after checking the room list and returning to the lobby.
Fixed an issue where Japanese and Chinese fonts appeared broken.
Fixed a bug where some tutorial and script texts were displayed only in Korean.
Fixed several incorrect labels and untranslated texts in the guide UI.
Other Fixes
Pressing the ESC key in the lobby will no longer return you to the title screen.
You can now skip the opening animation by pressing the ESC key. (SKIP enabled)
Certain Souls now feature special victory cutscenes! (Dokkaebi, Headcrusher, Disguised Rat)
UI
Soul Emblem designs have been simplified. (Before → After)
This change improves readability by reducing overly similar or complex shapes that were hard to distinguish in previous versions.
Gumiho
Dokkaebi
DarkEater
Reaper
Haetae
Headcrusher
Disguised Rat
Preta
Gangchul
Woochi
Sackman
WhiteLady
The in-game default UI has been updated.
The circular tail-chase icon on the top-left has been replaced with a linear progress display at the top of the screen.
The Soul emblem color at the top changes depending on the “Twilight” nameplate placement.
The clue collection previously shown on the top-left has been replaced with a toggle menu at the top.
Guide objectives for each time cycle now appear on the top-left of the screen.
The minimap is no longer always displayed and is now integrated into the full map (default key: TAB).
Field Chat has been added!
Available in the lobby and in-game via (default hotkey: T) or the chat icon on the right side of the screen.
Field Chat messages are not recorded in Twilight chat logs.
Field Chat is not visible in darkness mode.
Field Chat messages are visible to dead players.
New Mode
Core Breaker
Activate from the “Time” tab in the Soul Heaven (혼천의) menu.
When the match reaches a 1v1 situation, a target [Soul Core] will appear in place of the remaining player’s position, and both players become invincible.
Remaining players can only attack the [Soul Core].
Changgwi can also attack the [Soul Core].
Soul abilities and tools do not affect the [Soul Core]. (e.g., Gumiho’s Charm / Sackman’s Kidnap)
If the Soul Core is destroyed while Gangchul is using [Ascension], Gangchul will die.
New Skins (Event)
Added three special Chuseok “Songpyeon” event skins: Songpyeon / Bitten Songpyeon / Injeolmi.
Log in between the 2.10.04 update and October 12 (KST) during Korea’s holiday period to receive one of the three Songpyeon skins at random.
Only one skin can be obtained per account, and they are event-exclusive, non-purchasable items.
