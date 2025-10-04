 Skip to content
Major 4 October 2025 Build 20250175 Edited 4 October 2025 – 08:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • [Who’s With You~?] Fixed a bug where the game would not end properly if a player who had left the match belonged to the winning faction. (Fixed an issue where the game wouldn’t end even when only one player remained.)


  • Players who leave the game before it ends will no longer be included in the leaderboard rankings.


  • Fixed an issue where the “Create Room” UI could not be opened after checking the room list and returning to the lobby.


  • Fixed an issue where Japanese and Chinese fonts appeared broken.


  • Fixed a bug where some tutorial and script texts were displayed only in Korean.


  • Fixed several incorrect labels and untranslated texts in the guide UI.




Other Fixes

  • Pressing the ESC key in the lobby will no longer return you to the title screen.


  • You can now skip the opening animation by pressing the ESC key. (SKIP enabled)


  • Certain Souls now feature special victory cutscenes! (Dokkaebi, Headcrusher, Disguised Rat)




UI

  • Soul Emblem designs have been simplified. (Before → After)


  • This change improves readability by reducing overly similar or complex shapes that were hard to distinguish in previous versions.


  • Gumiho


  • Dokkaebi


  • DarkEater


  • Reaper


  • Haetae


  • Headcrusher


  • Disguised Rat


  • Preta


  • Gangchul


  • Woochi


  • Sackman


  • WhiteLady



  • The in-game default UI has been updated.


  • The circular tail-chase icon on the top-left has been replaced with a linear progress display at the top of the screen.


  • The Soul emblem color at the top changes depending on the “Twilight” nameplate placement.


  • The clue collection previously shown on the top-left has been replaced with a toggle menu at the top.


  • Guide objectives for each time cycle now appear on the top-left of the screen.


  • The minimap is no longer always displayed and is now integrated into the full map (default key: TAB).



  • Field Chat has been added!


  • Available in the lobby and in-game via (default hotkey: T) or the chat icon on the right side of the screen.


  • Field Chat messages are not recorded in Twilight chat logs.


  • Field Chat is not visible in darkness mode.


  • Field Chat messages are visible to dead players.




New Mode

  • Core Breaker

    • Activate from the “Time” tab in the Soul Heaven (혼천의) menu.


    • When the match reaches a 1v1 situation, a target [Soul Core] will appear in place of the remaining player’s position, and both players become invincible.


    • Remaining players can only attack the [Soul Core].


    • Changgwi can also attack the [Soul Core].


    • Soul abilities and tools do not affect the [Soul Core]. (e.g., Gumiho’s Charm / Sackman’s Kidnap)


    • If the Soul Core is destroyed while Gangchul is using [Ascension], Gangchul will die.





New Skins (Event)

  • Added three special Chuseok “Songpyeon” event skins: Songpyeon / Bitten Songpyeon / Injeolmi.


  • Log in between the 2.10.04 update and October 12 (KST) during Korea’s holiday period to receive one of the three Songpyeon skins at random.


  • Only one skin can be obtained per account, and they are event-exclusive, non-purchasable items.



Changed files in this update

