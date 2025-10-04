Fixed several incorrect labels and untranslated texts in the guide UI.

Fixed a bug where some tutorial and script texts were displayed only in Korean.

Fixed an issue where Japanese and Chinese fonts appeared broken.

Fixed an issue where the “Create Room” UI could not be opened after checking the room list and returning to the lobby.

Players who leave the game before it ends will no longer be included in the leaderboard rankings.

[Who’s With You~?] Fixed a bug where the game would not end properly if a player who had left the match belonged to the winning faction. (Fixed an issue where the game wouldn’t end even when only one player remained.)

Certain Souls now feature special victory cutscenes! (Dokkaebi, Headcrusher, Disguised Rat)

You can now skip the opening animation by pressing the ESC key. (SKIP enabled)

Pressing the ESC key in the lobby will no longer return you to the title screen.

Soul Emblem designs have been simplified. (Before → After)

This change improves readability by reducing overly similar or complex shapes that were hard to distinguish in previous versions.

Gumiho

Dokkaebi

DarkEater

Reaper

Haetae

Headcrusher

Disguised Rat

Preta

Gangchul

Woochi

Sackman

WhiteLady

The in-game default UI has been updated.

The circular tail-chase icon on the top-left has been replaced with a linear progress display at the top of the screen.

The Soul emblem color at the top changes depending on the “Twilight” nameplate placement.

The clue collection previously shown on the top-left has been replaced with a toggle menu at the top.

Guide objectives for each time cycle now appear on the top-left of the screen.

The minimap is no longer always displayed and is now integrated into the full map (default key: TAB).

Field Chat has been added!

Available in the lobby and in-game via (default hotkey: T) or the chat icon on the right side of the screen.

Field Chat messages are not recorded in Twilight chat logs.

Field Chat is not visible in darkness mode.