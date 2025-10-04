Welcome .

Small groups of interested players are being randomly accepted into our Closed Alpha playtesting.



Steam allows the developers to select the region, and the quota of keys, then steam grants those players access.

And now you are here.

I understand that things may have changed since you requested access.



The default branch will only be a placeholder while we are in Closed Alpha



Interested testers will need to opt in to test branch via the details you will find in our official discord server. The invitation is inside the patch download.



