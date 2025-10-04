 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20250160 Edited 4 October 2025 – 07:39:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed a high severity security vulnerability.

This issue affects all games made with the Unity Game Engine (which is a lot), so please update your games!!

For more information, read this article: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2718701
macOS Depot 2718702
Linux Depot 2718703
