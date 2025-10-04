 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20250127 Edited 4 October 2025 – 07:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Windows Defender Virus Scan: SaveSync now automatically runs a Windows Defender check before uploading saves, and after downloading save files, for an extra layer of safety.
  • Lobby Support for LAN Sync:
    • If you don’t see a notification that your friend has joined after enabling LAN Sync, you can now right-click their profile in your Steam friends list and select Invite to Game.
    • Your friend can then join directly through the Steam chat invite.



