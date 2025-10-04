- Windows Defender Virus Scan: SaveSync now automatically runs a Windows Defender check before uploading saves, and after downloading save files, for an extra layer of safety.
- Lobby Support for LAN Sync:
- If you don’t see a notification that your friend has joined after enabling LAN Sync, you can now right-click their profile in your Steam friends list and select Invite to Game.
- Your friend can then join directly through the Steam chat invite.
Patch Notes – Virus Scan & LAN Sync Lobby Update
