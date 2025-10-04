 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20250089
Update notes via Steam Community
We rebuilt the Windows version with the latest Unity security patches (CVE-2025-59489).
No gameplay or content changes. This update is preventative.
We are not aware of any active exploitation. Please update to stay protected.

Depot 3898451
