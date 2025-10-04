 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20250071
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added 'Randomized' option for secondary class. Unlock with Renown
- Fixed the Frost passive 'Chill Factor' being removed too early
- Changed duration of 'Barking Orders' to 'End of Next Turn'
- Fixed missing tags on 'Snap' Assist and 'Rebirth'

Changed files in this update

Depot 3579491
