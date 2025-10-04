 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20249815 Edited 4 October 2025 – 07:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hiya! The latest patch addresses a vulnerability discovered in the Unity game engine, affecting all Unity games for Windows, MacOS and Android.

It's important to note that there have been no known exploits of this vulnerability, and the exploit was discovered and reported by third-party researchers. Still, Unity is recommending all developers patch their games to be safe. According to Unity:

Applications that were built using affected versions of the Unity Editor are susceptible to an unsafe file loading and local file inclusion attack depending on the operating system, which could enable local code execution or information disclosure at the privilege level of the vulnerable application. There is no evidence of any exploitation of the vulnerability nor has there been any impact on users or customers.

For more information:

https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01


That's all for now, happy adventuring!

