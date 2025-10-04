 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20249796
Update notes via Steam Community

- Increased the Reticle size, which allows players to see interactable items easier.

- Added an additional hint to one of the quests, as some players we're having trouble finding the quest item.

Changed files in this update

Depot 4022831
