 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Deadlock Megabonk Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 October 2025 Build 20249749 Edited 4 October 2025 – 07:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Language update applied.

  • Fixed a bug in switch blast mode where special impacts triggered inside the marked zone did not damage the marked zone.

  • Fixed a bug in switch blast mode where the catcher failed to hold cores whose positions were changed.

  • Fixed a bug where glimmers broken by special impacts did not increase the required goal.

  • Fixed a bug where the game could freeze when the traveler pushed the barrier.

  • Fixed a bug where corrupt cores were not counted in some levels.

  • Fixed a bug in duel mode where the companion that prevents artifact usage did not work.

  • The duel save system now also saves blast mode.

  • Unity version has been updated to address a security vulnerability.

    https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

Changed files in this update

Depot 1721551
  • Loading history…
DLC 3722380 Depot 3722380
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link