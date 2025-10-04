Language update applied.
Fixed a bug in switch blast mode where special impacts triggered inside the marked zone did not damage the marked zone.
Fixed a bug in switch blast mode where the catcher failed to hold cores whose positions were changed.
Fixed a bug where glimmers broken by special impacts did not increase the required goal.
Fixed a bug where the game could freeze when the traveler pushed the barrier.
Fixed a bug where corrupt cores were not counted in some levels.
Fixed a bug in duel mode where the companion that prevents artifact usage did not work.
The duel save system now also saves blast mode.
Unity version has been updated to address a security vulnerability.
