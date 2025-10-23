 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20249739 Edited 23 October 2025 – 16:09:33 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Post-release test play has now been completed,

Version 1.0.0 has been released without a hitch.

That's great...

Please feel free to report any bugs or send in any feedback you may have!

We look forward to seeing you at the "Tipsy Cat" bar today!

