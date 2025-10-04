First and foremost, this update fixes a recently-found security vulnerability in the Unity Engine. Unity reports no evidence of this vulnerability being exploited, but we of course recommend you update as soon as possible to prevent problems.

Along with the Unity update, we also decided to ship some new content and improvements we've been working on! Major changes include the following:

New Character: Minor! Build energy by spellcasting and taking damage, and use that energy to perform a counterattack!

UI/UX Improvements The Main Menu, Settings, and Pause Menu have all been updated to improve look and feel. Some sound effects, particle effects, and Gameboard effects have also been changed to be more aesthetically appealing.

Added something secret (; Something seems off about the character select screen...?



Happy cycling, everyone! :]