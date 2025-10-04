Small Patch. Version 1.0.2

Bug Fixes:

Fixed the language display name for KR.

Fixed an issue where the puzzle pieces would not fit the grid correctly in windowed mode.

New:

Added localization for French, Italian, and Portuguese.

All puzzles will now be marked available once Maiden Miner 1 has been completed.

Puzzles will take you back to their respective menu instead of the main menu when completed.