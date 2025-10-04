Small Patch. Version 1.0.2
Bug Fixes:
Fixed an issue where the puzzle pieces would not fit the grid correctly in windowed mode.
Fixed the language display name for KR.
New:
Added localization for French, Italian, and Portuguese.
All puzzles will now be marked available once Maiden Miner 1 has been completed.
Puzzles will take you back to their respective menu instead of the main menu when completed.
You'll have to hit the "Continue" button after a puzzle is finished to return to the menu now.
Changed files in this update