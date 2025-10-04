 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20249732 Edited 4 October 2025 – 08:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Small Patch. Version 1.0.2

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where the puzzle pieces would not fit the grid correctly in windowed mode.

  • Fixed the language display name for KR.

New:

  • Added localization for French, Italian, and Portuguese.

  • All puzzles will now be marked available once Maiden Miner 1 has been completed.

  • Puzzles will take you back to their respective menu instead of the main menu when completed.

  • You'll have to hit the "Continue" button after a puzzle is finished to return to the menu now.

Changed files in this update

