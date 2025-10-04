Added:
New Hero - The Lovers.
Trials (available after completing the 1st Loop).
Unstable Fusion.
Hero Changes: The Moon and The Hanged Man.
13 Creatures (5 basic and 8 upgraded).
32 Ideas.
5 Spells.
New Boss of the 10th World.
Loop/Scourge Changes.
New Unlocks.
Many minor changes.
Trials:
Unique runs for each hero with special modifiers. Completing them unlocks new Ideas.
Unstable Fusion:
If you have collected enough upgraded creatures of I+ or II+ rank from the same faction, they can now be upgraded into one of two random creatures of your choice from the same faction, of II+ and III+ rank respectively.
Loop/Scourge Changes:
The difficulty increase from the 7th Loop (Enemy Medals) has been moved to the 10th Loop. Starting from the 7th Loop, after defeating a boss you will receive a Scourge - an Idea with a negative effect.
Hero Changes:
The Moon - the gold gain penalty has been removed, but now lunar cycles have both positive and negative effects.
The Hanged Man - instead of his old ability, he now receives a Scourge at the start of a run and after each boss. Scourge effects work for both sides.
