Added:

New Hero - The Lovers.

Trials (available after completing the 1st Loop).

Unstable Fusion.

Hero Changes: The Moon and The Hanged Man.

13 Creatures (5 basic and 8 upgraded).

32 Ideas.

5 Spells.

New Boss of the 10th World.

Loop/Scourge Changes.

New Unlocks.

Many minor changes.

Trials:

Unique runs for each hero with special modifiers. Completing them unlocks new Ideas.

Unstable Fusion:

If you have collected enough upgraded creatures of I+ or II+ rank from the same faction, they can now be upgraded into one of two random creatures of your choice from the same faction, of II+ and III+ rank respectively.

Loop/Scourge Changes:

The difficulty increase from the 7th Loop (Enemy Medals) has been moved to the 10th Loop. Starting from the 7th Loop, after defeating a boss you will receive a Scourge - an Idea with a negative effect.

Hero Changes:

The Moon - the gold gain penalty has been removed, but now lunar cycles have both positive and negative effects.

The Hanged Man - instead of his old ability, he now receives a Scourge at the start of a run and after each boss. Scourge effects work for both sides.