Major 4 October 2025 Build 20249730 Edited 4 October 2025 – 06:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added:

  • New Hero - The Lovers.

  • Trials (available after completing the 1st Loop).

  • Unstable Fusion.

  • Hero Changes: The Moon and The Hanged Man.

  • 13 Creatures (5 basic and 8 upgraded).

  • 32 Ideas.

  • 5 Spells.

  • New Boss of the 10th World.

  • Loop/Scourge Changes.

  • New Unlocks.

  • Many minor changes.

Trials:
Unique runs for each hero with special modifiers. Completing them unlocks new Ideas.

Unstable Fusion:
If you have collected enough upgraded creatures of I+ or II+ rank from the same faction, they can now be upgraded into one of two random creatures of your choice from the same faction, of II+ and III+ rank respectively.

Loop/Scourge Changes:
The difficulty increase from the 7th Loop (Enemy Medals) has been moved to the 10th Loop. Starting from the 7th Loop, after defeating a boss you will receive a Scourge - an Idea with a negative effect.

Hero Changes:
The Moon - the gold gain penalty has been removed, but now lunar cycles have both positive and negative effects.
The Hanged Man - instead of his old ability, he now receives a Scourge at the start of a run and after each boss. Scourge effects work for both sides.

