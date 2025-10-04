 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20249680 Edited 4 October 2025 – 06:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • fixed biome visitation data not being saved
  • added menus for tracking item discovery
  • unlocked the door in the death room
  • for now, the death room also has a free ability to start out your runs
  • fixed issues with the mouse pointer persisting outside of menus
  • fixed issues with items not being discovered
  • rectified spawnpoints of the doors in the Ghost in the Machine boss room
  • added interaction hint to elevators
  • fixed visual issues with abilities displaying in the inventory
  • fixed visual issues with abilities displaying in the hud
  • replaced a missing construction roadblock (whoops)
  • fixed visual issues with the triple selector when choosing abilities
  • flattened the difficulty scaling for the alpha
  • fixed biome introductions failing to play (note: in progress saves may get intros for biomes you are leaving)
  • fixed an issue where corridors always spawned you on the left

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 4068741
