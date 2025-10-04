- fixed biome visitation data not being saved
- added menus for tracking item discovery
- unlocked the door in the death room
- for now, the death room also has a free ability to start out your runs
- fixed issues with the mouse pointer persisting outside of menus
- fixed issues with items not being discovered
- rectified spawnpoints of the doors in the Ghost in the Machine boss room
- added interaction hint to elevators
- fixed visual issues with abilities displaying in the inventory
- fixed visual issues with abilities displaying in the hud
- replaced a missing construction roadblock (whoops)
- fixed visual issues with the triple selector when choosing abilities
- flattened the difficulty scaling for the alpha
- fixed biome introductions failing to play (note: in progress saves may get intros for biomes you are leaving)
- fixed an issue where corridors always spawned you on the left
Alpha Patch Notes v251003
