A new dark mode theme is available for the game UI. This can be enabled in the settings.

You can now set equipment loadouts to make quickly switching gear simple. Equipment in a loadout cannot be sold or placed into storage.

You can now type a puppet tier directly instead of needing to click the buttons.

You can now see the current reputation / approval on the request board and guild task board.

Stance rules can now reference debuffs on enemies, and certain shared flags (such as Dancing Weapons, and Formation Parts).

You can now pay extra flares and time to bypass nodes in the mine. This gives no rewards, and simply skips it.