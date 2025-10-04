 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20249652 Edited 4 October 2025 – 05:59:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • A new dark mode theme is available for the game UI. This can be enabled in the settings.

  • You can now set equipment loadouts to make quickly switching gear simple. Equipment in a loadout cannot be sold or placed into storage.

  • You can now type a puppet tier directly instead of needing to click the buttons.

  • You can now see the current reputation / approval on the request board and guild task board.

  • Stance rules can now reference debuffs on enemies, and certain shared flags (such as Dancing Weapons, and Formation Parts).

  • You can now pay extra flares and time to bypass nodes in the mine. This gives no rewards, and simply skips it.

  • The exalted reward in Liang Tiao Village now upgrades your home (once you have unlocked it).

Balance Changes

  • Harmonious Expansion and Harmonious Sacrifice can now only stack to a maximum of 10 times.

  • Reduced stability restoration on Corrupted Stabilization.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the nine mountain disciples qc stances to actually work.

