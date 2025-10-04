A security vulnerability was identified that affects games and applications built on Unity versions 2017.1 and later for Android, Windows, Linux, and macOS operating systems.

There is no evidence of any exploitation of the vulnerability, nor has there been any impact on users or customers. Unity have proactively provided fixes that address the vulnerability, and they are already available to all developers. The vulnerability was responsibly reported by the security researcher RyotaK, and we thank him for working with us.