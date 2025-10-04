 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20249600
Update notes via Steam Community
Due to a vulnerability in the Unity Editor, the Unity Editor has been updated to the patched version.

2019.1.5f1 → 2019.1.15f1

Also, dialogue parts have been improved so that they can be skipped using the action key (P key).

Changed files in this update

Depot 2785041
