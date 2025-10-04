Security Update
Update notes via Steam Community
This update patches a security vulnerability that resided in the Unity game engine. Please update as soon as possible for maximum security.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 1285861
macOS 64-bit Depot 1285862
Linux 64-bit Depot 1285863
