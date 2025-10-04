 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20249554
Update notes via Steam Community
- Updated controls, fly motion up and down has been improved significantly
- Adjusted difficulty of the game, it is easier than it was before this update
- more opportunity to dodge weapons and enemy characters
- Added achievements : level win, untouchable, and sniper accuracy
- Adjusted game speed
- Fixing other bugs found in the game

