- Updated controls, fly motion up and down has been improved significantly
- Adjusted difficulty of the game, it is easier than it was before this update
- more opportunity to dodge weapons and enemy characters
- Added achievements : level win, untouchable, and sniper accuracy
- Adjusted game speed
- Fixing other bugs found in the game
October 3rd Updates
Update notes via Steam Community
