Your gaming experience and information security are our top priorities. Recently, Unity officially announced a critical vulnerability (CVE-2025-59489). In this update, we have urgently patched this security issue. We strongly recommend all players update to the latest version to ensure the safety of your account and device. Thank you for your support and understanding!
Happy gaming!
Critical Unity Vulnerability Fixed
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows There is No GreenDam Content Depot 1109461
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update