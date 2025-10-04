 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20249540
Update notes via Steam Community
Your gaming experience and information security are our top priorities. Recently, Unity officially announced a critical vulnerability (CVE-2025-59489). In this update, we have urgently patched this security issue. We strongly recommend all players update to the latest version to ensure the safety of your account and device. Thank you for your support and understanding!

Happy gaming!

Changed files in this update

