4 October 2025 Build 20249539 Edited 4 October 2025 – 05:26:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone, we're back. We had technical issues last year. The person in charge of organizing the show couldn't handle the pressure of making it possible for us to put on our show. But don't worry, we're back in all charge!

The technician in charge still doesn't seem to be 100%, but he'll fix any problems that arise, in time, or he won't have time himself, haha...

So don't forget to play our game again. We promise the show is more interesting and will only get better. See you next time!!

-Zozo

Changed files in this update

English Depot 3226182
  • Loading history…
