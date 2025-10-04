 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20249525 Edited 4 October 2025 – 05:13:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Updated the game following the disclosure by Unity in the October 2nd Security Update Advisory (https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01).

No major changes, but there were some bugs introduced by the change. I believe I found and fixed them.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2826431
