4 October 2025 Build 20249437 Edited 4 October 2025 – 06:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello DeltaPhysicists,
This update addresses the Unity security concern CVE-2025-59489 patched today, along with a few more persistence and other tweaks added. The usual security tip applies: be wary of suspicious pages and downloads. Demo to be updated soon.

Changes

  • Engine has been updated to 2022.3.62f2, along with some package updates.

  • Adjusted some objects persist through area loading and unloading. Certain areas still require an initial "windup".

  • More tweaks to planetary gears to prevent trivializing or softlocking the puzzle.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3116081
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3116082
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3116083
  • Loading history…
