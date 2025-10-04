Hello DeltaPhysicists,
This update addresses the Unity security concern CVE-2025-59489 patched today, along with a few more persistence and other tweaks added. The usual security tip applies: be wary of suspicious pages and downloads. Demo to be updated soon.
Changes
- Engine has been updated to 2022.3.62f2, along with some package updates.
- Adjusted some objects persist through area loading and unloading. Certain areas still require an initial "windup".
- More tweaks to planetary gears to prevent trivializing or softlocking the puzzle.
Changed files in this update