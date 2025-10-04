This update adds 3D models of 3 statues, 3 Indian model boats, the Judkins sewing machine & the Pontifex & Wood sugar apparatus. In non-VR mode the user movement is much improved.
Bug Fixes
Add missing floor collider on Garrett stand.
Corrections
Early Sorrow now attributed to Terence (not James) Farrell (Guide: Fine Arts > Sculpture > Farrell, Terence > Early Sorrow).
Narration for painting of John Milton age 20 (Guide: Fine Arts > Painting > Unknown artist > John Milton).
Narration for main entrance paving slabs
Improvements
Non-VR user movement is now much improved. Now has ‘Doom style’ movement. If the user collides with an object at an angle, the user ‘slides’ along the wall (rather than bouncing back & freezing).
Satan tempting Eve by Edward Bowring Stephens is now a 3D model (Guide: Fine Arts > Sculpture > Stephens, Edward B > Satan tempting Eve).
Satan Vanquished by Edward Bowring Stephens is now a 3D model (Guide: Fine Arts > Sculpture > Stephens, Edward B > Satan Vanquished).
Virginius and his daughter by Patrick MacDowell is now a 3D model & narration improved (Guide: Fine Arts > Sculpture > MacDowell, Patrick > Virginius and his daughter).
Narration for twin geometrical staircase by Langley Banks (Guide: Manufactures > Building architecture & fittings > Banks, Langley > Twin staircase).
Narration for Leistler bookcase (Guide: Manufactures > Furniture > Carl Leistler & Son > Bookcase).
Narration for extra columns (as used where the nave and transept cross).
Additions
Bombay Battello (model boat) (Guide: Manufactures > Boats & Marine Fittings > Bombay Dockyard > Bombay Battello).
Joaseme Pirate Vessel (model boat) (Guide: Manufactures > Boats & Marine Fittings > Bombay Dockyard > Joaseme Pirate Vessel).
Arab Cargo Vessel (model boat) (Guide: Manufactures > Boats & Marine Fittings > Bombay Dockyard > Arab Cargo Vessel).
Sewing Machine by Charles Fiot Judkins (Guide: Machinery > Machines (static) > Judkins, Charles F > Sewing Machine).
Vacuum Sugar Apparatus by Pontifex and Wood (Guide: Machinery > Machines (static) > Pontifex & Wood > Vacuum Sugar Apparatus).
Follow our Facebook Group to keep apprised of developments: https://www.facebook.com/groups/481745944735839
Our latest YouTube video looks at these additions:
Changed files in this update