This update adds 3D models of 3 statues, 3 Indian model boats, the Judkins sewing machine & the Pontifex & Wood sugar apparatus. In non-VR mode the user movement is much improved.

Bug Fixes

Corrections

Early Sorrow now attributed to Terence (not James) Farrell (Guide: Fine Arts > Sculpture > Farrell, Terence > Early Sorrow).

Improvements

Non-VR user movement is now much improved. Now has ‘Doom style’ movement. If the user collides with an object at an angle, the user ‘slides’ along the wall (rather than bouncing back & freezing).

Satan tempting Eve by Edward Bowring Stephens is now a 3D model (Guide: Fine Arts > Sculpture > Stephens, Edward B > Satan tempting Eve).

Satan Vanquished by Edward Bowring Stephens is now a 3D model (Guide: Fine Arts > Sculpture > Stephens, Edward B > Satan Vanquished).

Virginius and his daughter by Patrick MacDowell is now a 3D model & narration improved (Guide: Fine Arts > Sculpture > MacDowell, Patrick > Virginius and his daughter).

Narration for twin geometrical staircase by Langley Banks (Guide: Manufactures > Building architecture & fittings > Banks, Langley > Twin staircase).

Narration for Leistler bookcase (Guide: Manufactures > Furniture > Carl Leistler & Son > Bookcase).