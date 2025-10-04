 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20249329 Edited 4 October 2025 – 05:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Important update from Unity.

So I just got a message from Unity tl;dr.

A recently identified security vulnerability within Unity has been spotted, and while there is currently no evidence of impact on users, we just went ahead and update the game in the off-chance that it could be a problem later.

We’ve released a new version of the game that fixes the issue. Please update your game as soon as possible to stay protected.

You can read more about it here:

https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

P.S. Afaik this one affects all unity games so its probably a good idea to update your other games that uses Unity for security. Cheers!

Changed files in this update

