4 October 2025 Build 20249296 Edited 4 October 2025 – 08:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The following items have been updated.


・We have addressed the security vulnerability affecting games and applications that was disclosed by Unity Technologies on October 3, 2025.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2398661
  • Loading history…
