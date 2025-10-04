Hi all,
We've published a quick patch for the Unity vulnerability that has been reported for Unity products in the last couple of days.
This has had <very> limited testing.
If there are any issues, please post here and let us know and we'll get on to things ASAP after the weekend.
Cheers!
Unity vulnerability fix patch
Update notes via Steam Community
TY the Tasmanian Tiger 4 Depot 287841
DLC 400720 TY the Tasmanian Tiger 4 - The Art of (400720) Depot Depot 400720
DLC 400721 TY the Tasmanian Tiger 4 - The Soundtrack Collection (400721) Depot Depot 400721
Changed files in this update