4 October 2025 Build 20249199
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi all,

We've published a quick patch for the Unity vulnerability that has been reported for Unity products in the last couple of days.
This has had <very> limited testing.
If there are any issues, please post here and let us know and we'll get on to things ASAP after the weekend.

Cheers!

Changed files in this update

TY the Tasmanian Tiger 4 Depot 287841
  • Loading history…
DLC 400720 TY the Tasmanian Tiger 4 - The Art of (400720) Depot Depot 400720
  • Loading history…
DLC 400721 TY the Tasmanian Tiger 4 - The Soundtrack Collection (400721) Depot Depot 400721
  • Loading history…
