Recently, a security vulnerability with the Unity Engine has been identified and patched as of yesterday. Rest assured, the vulnerability was detected by ethical hacking company GMO Flatt Security Inc. and has not been linked to any instances of actual user impact.

Nonetheless, please update to this latest patch to ensure your security.

More about the issue:

https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

No other changes have been made to the game, so back to the usual scheduled programming of going through doors and dying to horses. Happy gaming!

- Solomon