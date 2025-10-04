 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20249198 Edited 4 October 2025 – 05:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Recently, a security vulnerability with the Unity Engine has been identified and patched as of yesterday. Rest assured, the vulnerability was detected by ethical hacking company GMO Flatt Security Inc. and has not been linked to any instances of actual user impact.

Nonetheless, please update to this latest patch to ensure your security.

More about the issue:

https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

No other changes have been made to the game, so back to the usual scheduled programming of going through doors and dying to horses. Happy gaming!

- Solomon

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 3206892
