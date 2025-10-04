Some more minor adjustments.



General:

Slightly adjusted some enemy and spike placements in Hell

Fixed an issue that could cause a weird teleport



Tectonic:

(Normal & Hard Mode)

Fixed some hitbox/spacing issues with Tectonic's Stone Saw attack where the second row of horizontal saws was able to clip the player even while standing on the floor



Changed Tectonic's Stalactite Drop to always fully extend behind him. There's already an anti-abuse mechanic to prevent hiding behind him so this is purely a signalling change



Lava Lieutenant:

(Hard Mode) Fixed a few odd behaviors with the Lava Whip.



Fkaah:

(Normal Mode)

Fkaah's Push-down cage that he does when you are high on the map is now slightly slower and doesn't push for as long



Seafoam Swordmaster:

(Normal Mode)

Slightly adjusted the ramp-up speed of the flowing water that pushes the player into the stabbing swords.





