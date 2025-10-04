 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20249107 Edited 4 October 2025 – 04:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Tweaked some gameplay balance
  • Fixed a potential softlock when leaving Flash Fire Island using the conch after beating Curt and before talking to Captain Acrab
  • Minor event fixes
  • Added Axol

