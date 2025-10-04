DUE TO THIS EARLY FORCED PUSH, BOSS RUSH IS CURRENTLY NOT PLAYABLE DUE TO BOSS POLISH BUGS. I will of course fix this as soon as the actual patch comes out.
Content/Balancing
- SCARRED EXPERIMENT ADJUSTMENTS.
Scarred Experiment always irked me due to its mix of bugs (movestacking), weird band-aid balancing (like healing whenever doing the Mutation Attack so that people didn't steamroll it, or poorly-indicated guarding during the Rock Slam), and inconsistent behaviors (movement during attacks having weird logic and causing unreactable pivots). So, alongside the new health bar, I gave it several touch-ups.
The boss should now overall be harder, but in a way that's more fair/learnable. It should also better carry out the theme of a steady fight that begins adding variables and threatens to snowball into chaos.
- NIGHTMARE GROWTH ADJUSTMENTS.
This boss didn't receive nearly as many changes, but the most important ones besides visual polish are the Bramble Trails being destroyed by friendly fire and the fact that Spiritnight Totems actually shoot projectiles now.
- Fog from Foggers now only has 1 health and it now properly detects attacks from enemy projectiles and reflected projectiles.
This was kinda always supposed to be the case and I just forgot. This might seem minor, but it's pretty significant.
- Knife Overcharge's projectile lifetime has been reduced from 0.4s to 0.3s.
This just makes it so that the projectile doesn't continue offscreen, which was making it a tad overtuned even for a powerup.
- Sporer's terrain can now be destroyed by explosions and deflected energy projectiles.
Visual/Audio
- Adjusted the trails of Scarred Experiment's Waves to be less visually overwhelming by making their tail end layered behind attacks.
- Added an animation for Scarred Experiment's Rock Slam and a new sprite for the rocks themselves.
- Added animations for Nightmare Growth's Pool Attack and Panic Sapling's Lasers. Also adjusted the centering the obstacles left behind by the Branch Impale attack.
Bugfixes
- Fixed Pouncer immediately disappearing when created by a merge during the Gigabrite fight.
- Fixed most enemy's attack indicators not disappearing when despawning due to Remaining = 0.
- Various small visual fixes
- ACTUALLY FIXED SCARRED EXPERIMENT MOVESTACKING THIS TIME. SURELY. (I did not but it’s much less likely now)
- Fixed Scarred Experiment's Stab not being deleted if the boss dies while it's coming out.
Changed files in this update