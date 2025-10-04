- All current weapons have art replaced.
- All current units have most of their animations now.
- Map progression updated
- Available weapon lists updated
- Available castles have different starting data
- Music tied to land type (the hex-color denotes type)
Gameplay Reset
Update notes via Steam Community
First of the sweeping gameplay change builds.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update