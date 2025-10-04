 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Megabonk Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 October 2025 Build 20249049 Edited 4 October 2025 – 04:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
First of the sweeping gameplay change builds.

  • All current weapons have art replaced.
  • All current units have most of their animations now.
  • Map progression updated
  • Available weapon lists updated
  • Available castles have different starting data
  • Music tied to land type (the hex-color denotes type)


Changed files in this update

Depot 3796941
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link