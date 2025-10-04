Hi folks,
This hotfix updates the game to Unity 2023.3.62f2, bringing a range of fixes and improvements, along with a critical Unity-related fix. Updating Unity in a finished product is usually a bad idea, but in this case an exception had to be made. If you run into any issues related to the engine update, let me know and I’ll address them right away. The patch also fixes a few minor typos in perks and cards.
On a more personal note, I’m happy to share that Erannorth Renaissance will be graduating from Early Access this Monday. If you’ve been curious about what I’ve been working on but didn’t want to commit to an Early Access game, you can find the updated demo here.
Hotfix - 04/10 # 1.066.5
