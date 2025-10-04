- Add ability to open default castles in castle creator
- Add supported garrison size to castle building tooltip
- Add some extra detailing to castles under construction on campaign map
- Enable all ladders button during campaign siege battles: will enable random ladders until ladders are depleted
- Improve siege defender AI
- Increase max value of menu frame limit slider to 200
- Shuffle factions when entering quick battle menu
- Fix fertile plot name
- Fix text length of building names
- Fix crash related to free camera
- Fix siege defender units getting stuck at bottom of stairs
- Fix black bars on dagger kill camera
- Fix supported ladder count on new castles
- Fix ladder count not working properly when saving castle data
Small update - October 4th 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Changelog
