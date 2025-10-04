 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20248968 Edited 4 October 2025 – 03:46:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changelog
  • Add ability to open default castles in castle creator
  • Add supported garrison size to castle building tooltip
  • Add some extra detailing to castles under construction on campaign map
  • Enable all ladders button during campaign siege battles: will enable random ladders until ladders are depleted
  • Improve siege defender AI
  • Increase max value of menu frame limit slider to 200
  • Shuffle factions when entering quick battle menu
  • Fix fertile plot name
  • Fix text length of building names
  • Fix crash related to free camera
  • Fix siege defender units getting stuck at bottom of stairs
  • Fix black bars on dagger kill camera
  • Fix supported ladder count on new castles
  • Fix ladder count not working properly when saving castle data

