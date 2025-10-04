 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20248928 Edited 4 October 2025 – 04:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Made fixes to security.

  • Game also no longer collects analytics for players despite an option being available to do so (the button to enable/disable data collection does not do anything)

Changed files in this update

