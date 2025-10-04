Guynelk, Elsa, and Sapphire can now use Crystal Grains even if Jones isn't present next to them from the pause menu.
Jones can also use Crystal Grains from the pause menu without having to press the item selection button.
WARNING THIS PATCH NOTE CONTAINS STORY SPOILERS!
Update notes via Steam Community
