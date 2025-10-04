 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20248920 Edited 4 October 2025 – 04:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Guynelk, Elsa, and Sapphire can now use Crystal Grains even if Jones isn't present next to them from the pause menu.
Jones can also use Crystal Grains from the pause menu without having to press the item selection button.

