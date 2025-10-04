 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20248857 Edited 4 October 2025 – 04:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
“SUPER SHAKING GIRL!!!” was developed using Unity, and as such, it contained a vulnerability discovered in Unity in October 2025.
This release is a version that addresses that vulnerability.
Please continue to enjoy “SUPER SHAKING GIRL!!!”.

