7 October 2025 Build 20248801 Edited 7 October 2025 – 23:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update has a security fix for a vulnerability in the underlying Unity game engine.

Changed files in this update

Windows One Deck Dungeon Windows Depot Depot 770101
macOS One Deck Dungeon Mac Depot Depot 770102
Linux One Deck Dungeon Linux Depot Depot 770103
