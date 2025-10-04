 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20248799 Edited 4 October 2025 – 03:19:30 UTC by Wendy Share
  • NEW Tuto level to constant blocks;
  • UX Smooth zone in and fade when selecting a stage final;
  • UX Refactor all chip maps' ui logic for a more coherent XP;
  • TSL Missing adder/alu chip localization key;
  • SX-EXP mirror mode, basic UI and mode with no actuall logic in the simulation;
  • UX Touch-ups in NMOS/PMOS tutos with highlights;
  • FIX Camera flying around when exiting a puzzle;
  • FIX Crash on different sligtly off DPI sizes when exiting a terminal;
  • FIX Helper text speed limited by the framerate;

