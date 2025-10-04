- NEW Tuto level to constant blocks;
- UX Smooth zone in and fade when selecting a stage final;
- UX Refactor all chip maps' ui logic for a more coherent XP;
- TSL Missing adder/alu chip localization key;
- SX-EXP mirror mode, basic UI and mode with no actuall logic in the simulation;
- UX Touch-ups in NMOS/PMOS tutos with highlights;
- FIX Camera flying around when exiting a puzzle;
- FIX Crash on different sligtly off DPI sizes when exiting a terminal;
- FIX Helper text speed limited by the framerate;
Quick Patch Notes v0.1.7.121
Update notes via Steam Community
Windows 64-bit Depot 2844291
