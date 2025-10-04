We’ve released a new build of the game to address a recently disclosed Unity security vulnerability.
Project rebuilt using the latest patched Unity Editor.
No changes to gameplay, balance, or content.
Update focuses on security, stability, and long-term compatibility.
Please keep your game updated to the latest version to ensure the best and safest experience.
Patch Note – Unity Security Update
Update notes via Steam Community
