 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Megabonk Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 October 2025 Build 20248695 Edited 4 October 2025 – 03:06:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We’ve released a new build of the game to address a recently disclosed Unity security vulnerability.

Project rebuilt using the latest patched Unity Editor.
No changes to gameplay, balance, or content.
Update focuses on security, stability, and long-term compatibility.

Please keep your game updated to the latest version to ensure the best and safest experience.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3953571
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link