1. Changed the scaling effect when monsters are damaged to a rotation effect.



2. Changed the flickering effect when attacking with weapons to a scaling effect.



3. Adjusted the pet hover info box to appear to the left of the mouse cursor.



4. Adjusted the custom image path and preview position.



5. Adjusted the store refresh count box to display even when the value is 0.



6. Adjusted the movement speed logic and afterimage display to improve performance.



7. Fixed a problem where pets were not facing the character when following them.