25.10.04 Patch Update

Added a new backup online connection line. If the network is unstable, you can switch to the backup line. When using the backup line in mainland China, do not use an accelerator (VPN).

Animals wandering around will no longer get stuck in place when blocked.

Fixed the height of gold ore.

Using the keyboard to type will no longer trigger the quick-access radial menu.

Fixed the issue where you couldn’t dismount in tight spaces. Now, if there’s no room around, you will dismount above the vehicle.

Fixed trees and spiky balls not growing outside the player’s visible range.

Fixed certain multiplayer position and behavior sync issues.