25.10.04 Patch Update
【Important】Network Optimization:
Added a new backup online connection line. If the network is unstable, you can switch to the backup line.
When using the backup line in mainland China, do not use an accelerator (VPN).
Bug Fixes:
Animals wandering around will no longer get stuck in place when blocked.
Fixed the height of gold ore.
Using the keyboard to type will no longer trigger the quick-access radial menu.
Fixed the issue where you couldn’t dismount in tight spaces. Now, if there’s no room around, you will dismount above the vehicle.
Fixed trees and spiky balls not growing outside the player’s visible range.
Fixed certain multiplayer position and behavior sync issues.
Fixed the issue where transforming into an animal in first-person view caused the game to freeze.
New Content:
Added three rare tomato plush costumes.
Added a new rare tomato.
Added a kitten plush costume, craftable at the basic workbench using small spiky balls.
You can now craft a soccer ball at the basic workbench.
You can now craft a spiky stump at the basic workbench that grows spiky fruits. The recipe unlocks after picking up a small spiky ball once.
Content Adjustments:
Trailers can now be packed at more angles.
Adjusted the seed gun’s crop probability — rare crops are now easier to grow.
Adjusted the farm rabbit’s movement range — rabbits will now only wander in the far left area of the farm.
Optimized the quick-access radial menu selection logic for controllers.
Work in Progress:
Keybinding customization feature is under development.
Changed files in this update