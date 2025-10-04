 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20248596 Edited 4 October 2025 – 02:46:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:

Bullet penetration through walls

Text error at corners in Chapter 1

Optimizations:

Changed "NVIDIA DLSS选项" to "高级视频选项"

Changed files in this update

Depot 3933731
